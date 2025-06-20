Circle: This FOMO Rally Won't Last
Summary
- Circle's IPO has been spectacular, with shares soaring 7x in weeks, but the current valuation is extremely stretched and unsustainable.
- The GENIUS Act boosts stablecoin legitimacy, yet tangible business benefits for the Company are likely years away, not immediate.
- CRCL faces intense competition from fintech giants and established stablecoins, as well as an eroding transparency advantage if regulation passes.
- Despite Circle's strong fundamentals, I rate it a Sell due to excessive valuation, competitive risks, and lack of near-term catalysts.
