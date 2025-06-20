Often, company analysis is based on studying financial indicators. However, I think that the financial side is not always the most important because finances are often just a consequence of the advantages that a company has. Therefore, to get the full picture, investors
The Main Advantage And Main Risk Of Nvidia
Summary
- NVIDIA's dominance stems from its unique CUDA ecosystem, combining hardware and software, creating a near-monopoly in data center chips for AI workloads.
- Competitors struggle to match NVIDIA due to the massive developer and software ecosystem built around CUDA, making switching costs prohibitively high.
- In the medium term (5–10 years), NVDA remains an excellent investment, with its technological moat and market position likely to drive continued share price growth.
- Long-term risks exist from disruptive technologies that could render CUDA obsolete, so investors should accumulate shares on dips but remain vigilant for paradigm shifts.
