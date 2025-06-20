BigBear.ai: Backlog Builds, Biometrics Deployed, Time To Buy

Summary

  • BigBear offers AI-driven decision intelligence across diverse industries, with recent successful biometric tech deployments at major US and Canadian airports.
  • Strong government and defense contracts, especially Project Linchpin with the US Army, drive a robust $384.9M backlog, supporting future revenue visibility.
  • Despite ongoing unprofitability, net losses are shrinking and recurring revenue from long-term contracts positions BigBear for potential profitability.
  • The stock is expensive, but not for the AI growth exposure and definitely not as expensive as Palantir, with which it competes.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on BigBear.ai stock and why I see more upsides ahead.

A brown bear on the side of the road in Vrancea, Romania, 2024

GRECLAURENTIU/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

BigBear.ai (BBAI) is an AI and software company, specializing in something called “decision intelligence”. What caught my attention about BigBear is that they offer services for a wider range of industries compared to a

I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

