NICE: Revenue Growth Should Accelerate
Summary
- I reiterate my Buy rating on NICE as AI monetization is scaling rapidly, with 39% y/y ARR growth and increasing share in new deals.
- The launch of CXone Mpower Agents transforms NICE from conversational AI to full enterprise workflow automation, significantly expanding growth potential and customer stickiness.
- Strategic partnerships with AWS and ServiceNow are accelerating large enterprise wins and embedding NICE deeper into client operations, supporting long-term growth.
- Valuation remains attractive; I expect revenue growth acceleration to drive estimate revisions and a stock re-rating, setting up for beat-and-raise quarters ahead.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.