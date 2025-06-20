TSLY: Back To Normal, Back To A Sell (Downgrade)

Jack Bowman
Investing Group
(13min)

Summary

  • I've gone back and forth on TSLY since I started covering it back in 2023. However, I'm downgrading it from a hold to a sell.
  • This comes on the heels of Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, losing the political catalysts that made Tesla, and thus TSLY, more attractive this year.
  • The yield is very high, though its dividends are in decline. This is due to a consistently eroding price, which threatens to eat up what investors make in distributions.
  • Investors in TSLY may end up with outsized losses compared to investors with more diversified funds, due to the idiosyncratic risks associated with Tesla.
  • I also discuss the options strategy, tax implications, and where I would invest instead.
Coins fall into the piggy bank from the plug for charging electric car. Economy fuel concept. isolated on white background

Introduction

I've been covering the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY), more than any other YieldMax ETFs (YM) fund, and boy do they have a lot of them, so it's not for a lack of choices.

