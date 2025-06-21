5 Stocks I'm Buying As The Economy Slumps Toward Stagflation

There's no coherent throughline to the menagerie of topics that follow. Instead, this week's article is a veritable hydra of subject matters, each of which, I believe, is worthy of paying attention to.

I have to be honest with you.

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!