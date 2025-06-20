Lanxess: Robust Results, But I Remain On The Sidelines

The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Lanxess delivered strong Q1 EBITDA growth driven by higher margins, despite stable revenue and ongoing sector pressures.
  • The company used proceeds from the urethane systems sale to redeem debt, lowering future interest expenses and improving its financial position.
  • Lanxess is relatively insulated from US tariffs, but may face indirect pressure in Europe from diverted Chinese supply.
  • Despite improving fundamentals, I remain on the sidelines and rate Lanxess as a 'hold' due to ongoing market uncertainties.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Rear-View Of A Young Man Holding Up A German Flag While Standing In The Field At Sunset

urbazon

Introduction

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:LNXSF) (OTCPK:LNXSY) is a Germany-based specialty chemicals company with a focus on the development and manufacturing of chemical intermediates and additives. The sector has been under pressure in the past few years, but Lanxess

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
22.81K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LNXSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LNXSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LNXSF
--
LNXSY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News