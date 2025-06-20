Performant Healthcare: Guidance Raised After Q1 Outperformance - Buy (Rating Upgrade)

Henrik Alex
Investing Group
(7min)

Summary

  • Performant Healthcare reported strong first quarter 2025 results, with revenues and profitability well ahead of consensus expectations.
  • Total healthcare revenues were up by almost 30% on a year-over-year basis, and Adjusted EBITDA increased from ($1.2) million to $3.3 million.
  • With 2025 off to a strong start and considering improving sales and implementation cycles, management raised full-year expectations.
  • However, the recent loss of RAC Region 5 is likely to negatively impact the company's growth trajectory next year, but recently awarded new contracts should help offset lost revenues.
  • Based on the company's strong results and guidance, I have increased by profitability expectations for 2025 and 2026. As a result, I am upgrading Performant Healthcare's shares from "Hold" to "Buy" with a new price target of $4.50.
Krankenkassen-Antrag Formular Mockup mit Stift und Stethoskop

Piotrekswat/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Performant Healthcare, Inc. or “Performant Healthcare” (NASDAQ:PHLT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last month, Performant Healthcare reported first quarter 2025 results well ahead of

