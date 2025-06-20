Everest Group: Repositioning Requires Patience, But Upside Exists

  • Everest Group's stock has underperformed due to past underwriting issues, reserve charges, and catastrophe losses, but management is aggressively repositioning the business.
  • The company is shifting away from underperforming casualty lines, increasing conservatism in reserves, and focusing on more profitable segments, which should stabilize future results.
  • Investment income remains strong due to higher rates, and the balance sheet is solid, supporting ongoing buybacks and a secure 2.4% dividend yield.
  • Despite near-term volatility risks from hurricane season, I see 14% upside to fair value and recommend buying EG for patient investors.
Shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing 12% of their value. The company has dealt with years of disappointing underwriting results, management upheaval, and a difficult start to the year with the California wildfires. I last covered

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

