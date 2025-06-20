XFLT: Valuation Remains Attractive For This 14.6%-Yielding Loan/CLO CEF

ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • XFLT offers a 14.6% yield and trades at a 5.4% discount, with a portfolio split between loans and CLO equity.
  • Distribution coverage is around 90% due to falling loan spreads and lower short-term rates, prompting a second consecutive distribution cut.
  • XFLT stands out for its low management fees, attractive sector discount, and potential pull-to-NAV yield if the term feature holds.
  • I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Financial advisor interacts with a digital interface displaying machine learning data insights.

In this article, we review the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (XFLT). XFLT allocates primarily to leveraged loans and CLO Equity securities. It is trading at a current yield of 14.6% and a discount of 5.4% as of

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics
13.28K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XFLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XFLT Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on XFLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XFLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News