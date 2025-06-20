Simon Property Group: Market Is Complacent On E-Commerce Risk

Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Simon Property Group, Inc.'s fundamentals look strong, but I believe the market is overlooking long-term e-commerce headwinds and risks of multiple compression.
  • Despite solid rent and earnings growth, I see projected 7-8% returns as inadequate, given secular threats and a highly leveraged balance sheet.
  • I remain skeptical that redevelopment projects can fully offset tenant churn and e-commerce pressures.
  • I recommend avoiding SPG stock and seeking comparable yields in less at-risk REIT sectors.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Multi Storey Shopping Mall Interior with Glass Elements

SeventyFour

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) appears to have reshaped its image as a victim of e-commerce. The company has been posting consistently rising rent and earnings growth. I suspect that the market is too focused on the company's recent

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today.

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best deep-dive investment reports.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • And much more.

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin
35.14K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SPG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News