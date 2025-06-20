Qualcomm's Inflection: Is AI The Next Apple?
Summary
- Apple's exit as a major customer will significantly impact Qualcomm's revenue, with a $7B hit expected for its core handset business.
- Qualcomm is pivoting towards AI data center compute, leveraging its low-power expertise and a strategic partnership with Nvidia, but execution risks remain.
- Despite attractive valuation multiples, sluggish EPS and revenue growth projections suggest Qualcomm's stock may remain range-bound for the foreseeable future.
- Given competitive headwinds and a lack of proven wins in new markets, I recommend holding Qualcomm and waiting for evidence of a successful business inflection.
