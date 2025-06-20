The AI craze is very much real. Artificial intelligence has become a buzzword to the point that seemingly every company has an AI section in their 10-K or presents a not-always-plausible use case for AI related to their business
5 Companies Using AI To Build Value, Not Buzz
Summary
- AI hype is everywhere, but investors must distinguish between empty buzz and companies with real, data-driven AI advantages.
- I highlight Five9, Intuit, Hello Group, Getty Images, and Planet Labs as firms with clear, practical AI use cases tied to their existing data assets.
- The biggest AI winners will be those with unique, extensive datasets—like Intuit, Getty, and Planet Labs—enabling superior AI training and monetization.
- Be selective: not every AI announcement matters, but companies leveraging proprietary data for AI have a defensible edge and real growth potential.
