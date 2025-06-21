As a dividend growth investor and analyst, it's probably not a surprise to learn that I appreciate companies with a commitment to returning capital to shareholders. This is often done through a combination
Altria Group: Buy This High-Yielding Dividend Star Now
Summary
- Altria Group is likely to announce its 56th consecutive year of dividend growth in August.
- The tobacco company shared mixed results in Q1.
- Altria Group's credit rating was recently upgraded to BBB+ by S&P on a stable outlook.
- Shares are trading at a 9% discount to my fair value estimate.
- Altria Group could have a low-double-digit annual total return potential over the next five years.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
