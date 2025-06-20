Minerva S.A. (OTCPK:MRVSY) 1Q25 results were the company's first full quarter of consolidated financials after the acquisition of Marfrig's beef operations in Brazil and Argentina (Uruguay pending). I think it's a good time to recap
Minerva Needs To Delever Before The Brazilian Cattle Cycle Turns (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Minerva's integration of Marfrig assets faces operational inefficiencies, but EBITDA margins remain healthy and above peers like JBS.
- Elevated leverage is the main concern; upcoming R$2 billion equity raise will cause 30% dilution but only partially relieves balance sheet pressure.
- Brazilian cattle cycle is turning, risking higher input costs and margin compression, which could strain Minerva’s debt coverage.
- Valuation is fair but not attractive given leverage, dilution, and cyclical risks; I downgrade MRVSY to Hold rating until the capital increase materializes.
