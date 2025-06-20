MercadoLibre: The Best Anti-Dollar Stock

Jun. 20, 2025 1:49 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) StockMELI
James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • MercadoLibre, Inc.'s fundamentals remain strong despite the recent CEO transition and stock sell-off; the growth trajectory is intact, especially in Argentina.
  • The company offers valuable diversification away from U.S. stocks and the dollar, benefiting from currency tailwinds as the dollar weakens.
  • Short-term margin and cash flow pressures are normal growing pains; the focus should remain on MELI's rapid expansion in commerce and fintech.
  • Valuation is high, but justified by growth; the current MELI pullback presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors seeking quality and diversification.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

USA Dollar banknote exploding

MediaProduction

Thesis Summary

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has sold off over the last month following some significant developments like the CEO transition.

However, nothing has fundamentally changed, and the latest quarterly results still show a company with strong fundamentals.

I

This article was written by

James Foord
24.22K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MELI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MELI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MELI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News