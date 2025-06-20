Coinbase: Powering Ahead Due To Stablecoin

Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Coinbase is well-positioned in the massive stablecoin opportunity, with regulatory clarity unlocking significant growth potential.
  • USDC, co-founded by Coinbase and Circle, is poised to benefit from stablecoin market expansion to $3-4 trillion by 2030.
  • The crypto exchange should beat Q2 estimates due to higher crypto prices, led by bitcoin topping $100K again.
  • Coinbase's acquisition of Deribit, strong Q2 outlook, and positive legislative momentum support continued upside for the stock.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

The concept of using stablecoins in the financial system

As pointed out back in early April, Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was a buy with the crypto reset near complete when bitcoin slipped to $80K. A couple of months later, the stock is back running towards the highs on positive legislation

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market to end June, consider joining Out Fox The Street.

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to start finding the best stocks with potential to double and triple in the next few years.

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
52.57K Followers

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group

Out Fox The Street

where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in COIN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News