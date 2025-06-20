The Real Brokerage Inc (NASDAQ:REAX) is a real estate company founded in 2014 and is present in almost all of the United States and 4 Canadian provinces. It is not just a real estate company; I consider
The Real Brokerage: Why I Believe It's A Hidden Gem In Real Estate Tech
Summary
- The Real Brokerage stands out as a tech-driven real estate company, leveraging proprietary software and AI tools to drive agent growth and operational efficiency.
- Agent count surged 194% from 2022 to 2024, outpacing peers and demonstrating strong appeal in a challenging real estate market.
- Revenue and gross profit are rising rapidly, with operating expenses growing much slower, putting REAX on the cusp of profitability.
- Despite robust growth and innovation, REAX trades at a significant discount to peers, presenting a compelling buy opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.