Intact Financial Corporation: Solid Growth But Wait For The Premium Price To Drop

Thesis

Intact Financial Corporation (IFC) presents an appealing long-term investment. This is due to its dominant position in the Canadian market, its successful track record of maximizing shareholder value and the steady growth of their financials. Even with strong financials and a clear strategic roadmap which they have been executing on, multi-stage residual income modeling displays an intrinsic value of $215 per share well below the current $310 per share today.

However, given progress on strategic initiatives on their outlined operational roadmap, it is plausible they will drive earnings up beyond current expectations. It is a high quality company that has performed well despite catastrophes in recent years and that have shaken the market. This is partly why the market is optimistic about its future earnings, resulting in today’s expensive valuation. My recommendation would be to ‘Hold’ for a pullback in the current price before securing a long term position.

Introduction

IFC is Canada's largest P&C Insurer and one of the largest globally. The company’s revenue comes from these 3 main sources from largest to smallest: underwriting insurance policies, investment returns and providing distribution and claims related services. Insurance premium revenue is their primary business and brings in recurring revenue as the policy holder has to pay a monthly fee called ‘premium’ to keep the policy active. Unlike most businesses Reinsurance companies' expenses (claims) come after their main revenue (premiums) and, due to the uncertainty of claim severity or frequency, they have to estimate what these expenses will be. These claims are subject to seasonality and weather events for certain types of policies. For