With the stock market trading near all-time highs, it seems like many investors are expecting even more gains. The market certainly seems to have upside momentum, and it has been resilient, even in spite of geopolitical risks. However, I think caution is warranted
4 Reasons The Stock Market And The Economy Could Get Ugly Fast
Summary
- I believe the market is fairly overvalued, with technical and valuation signals suggesting a potential 20%+ pullback is possible.
- Geopolitical risks, especially regarding Iran, and unresolved tariff issues could quickly trigger significant volatility or a market downturn.
- Early signs of labor market weakness and the risk of the Fed being too late to cut rates increase the likelihood of a recession and stock market decline.
- Given these risks, I am raising cash and waiting for better buying opportunities, as the current rebound may be short-lived.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.