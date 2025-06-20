I recently wrote an article where I described how I took profits in my small Coca-Cola position because the valuation was too rich at that point. Since then, the shares have dropped about 2.3% against a loss of about 0.4% for the
Taking A Sip Of PepsiCo
Summary
- I'm reallocating capital from Coca-Cola to PepsiCo, as PEP shares are reasonably priced and offer an attractive, sustainable dividend yield.
- PepsiCo's financials are strong: consistent revenue and net income growth, manageable debt, and a well-covered, steadily growing dividend.
- My analysis shows PepsiCo's dividend is sustainable, with free cash flow supporting obligations, though future dividend growth will likely match inflation.
- PepsiCo is one of the few stocks offering a positive risk premium over Treasuries; I'm buying now for its superior risk-adjusted return.
