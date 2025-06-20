Despite repeated reassurances in Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) latest earnings update and keynote presentations under new leadership following the appointment of Lip-Bu Tan as CEO, investor conviction in its turnaround prospects remain fragile. The stock has continued
Intel: The Silent Threat That No One Is Talking About
Summary
- Taiwan has recently added Huawei and SMIC to its "Strategic High-Tech Commodities" Entity List, effectively banning any and all product exports to said companies.
- Huawei remains a key Intel PC chips made at TSMC's Taiwan facilities, and continued undisrupted access to related demand is critical, given Intel Corporation's 29%+ China revenue exposure.
- The last time, Intel had some of its exclusive export licenses to Huawei revoked led to a 30%+ overnight stock plunge, highlighting the silent threat of Taiwan's recent rule change.
- Despite recent cost-cutting initiatives, AI commitments, and a deepening foundry push, the increasingly adverse regulatory backdrop facing Intel's China-dominant exposure remains a prominent yet underappreciated risk at current levels.
