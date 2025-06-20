First Solar: Civilizations Die Before The Sun
Summary
- The potential policy headwinds from the OBBBA related to solar power are real in the long term, but ironically they could boost near-term returns and allow First Solar to dominate.
- I'm not naïve about the fact that there will be a cyclical downturn eventually, but I'm eyeing up a $290 price within the next 12 months. At $250, I'll reassess.
- Solar power is going to rise in cycles. It's the most important energy asset of the modern age, and First Solar will be front and center in the U.S.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSLR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.