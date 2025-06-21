SDY: Dividend Stocks Give Way To The Mag 7 In Q2 (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I am downgrading SPDR® S&P Dividend ETF to a hold due to flat performance and waning relative strength since last summer.
- Valuation remains unchanged with a P/E above 18x - cheaper than the S&P 500, but not a compelling bargain given a lofty PEG ratio.
- Technical momentum is weak, with shares under resistance and bearish RSI trends, despite historically strong July seasonality.
- SDY’s value and SMID cap focus add risk, and underweighting tech has hurt recent returns; I recommend waiting for technical improvement.
