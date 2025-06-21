Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)(OTCPK:AMCCF) has been struggling with the environment after the pandemic boom, but is now potentially getting a second chance to shine following the Berry Global acquisition. With the stock now trading even below the pre-pandemic levels, a
Amcor: Berry Global Acquisition To More Than Double Cash Flows, Stock Near All-Time Lows
Summary
- Amcor is a global packaging leader trading below pre-pandemic levels, offering a strong dividend and attractive risk-reward after acquiring Berry Global.
- The Berry Global acquisition brings significant synergy potential, expected to drive 12% EPS accretion by FY26 and 35%+ by FY28, doubling cash flow.
- As a Dividend Aristocrat, Amcor's dividend yield is historically high at 5.6%, and the Berry deal should support its sustainability while allowing for future buybacks and balance sheet improvement.
- Valuation suggests Amcor is fairly priced for low-rate, low-growth scenarios, but offers compelling upside if merger synergies are realized -potentially making it a Buy now.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
