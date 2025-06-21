NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) recently provided a beneficial 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of about $615-$625 million, which implies a valuation close to 7.3x 2026 Adjusted EBITDA. The company reported the acquisition of shares under its common unit repurchase program, and
NGL Energy: Beneficial 2026 Guidance And Undervalued, But With Low Margin Of Safety (Downgrade)
Summary
- NGL Energy Partners is undervalued, trading at 7.3x 2026 EBITDA and 2x TTM cash flow versus peers at 5.6x.
- Strategic asset sales, debt reduction, and a $50M share buyback program support stable cash flow and potential stock price appreciation.
- Risks include regulatory changes on GHG emissions, new SEC climate disclosures, and high customer concentration in key segments.
- Despite upside potential and a higher target price of $8.5, I closed my position due to a reduced margin of safety after recent price gains.
