Apple: Buying More As Fundamentals Deteriorate, Blue Chip Status Remains (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- AAPL has already retraced deeply after our two Hold ratings, with the bulls seemingly defending a floor and the subsequent recovery after the April 2025 meltdown.
- While its iPhone sales have seemingly stagnated and Chinese related prospects moderated by Huawei's growing market share, the global iOS market share remain stable thus far.
- This is significantly aided by the (still) rich cash flow story and the aggressive share repurchase cadence, albeit negated by the deteriorating balance sheet health.
- With AAPL's valuations already moderated from prior heights and nearing its peers, we believe that there is an improved margin of safety ahead, aided by the bottoming technical indicators.
- We shall further discuss our quiet optimism in detail.
