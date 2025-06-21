Apple: Buying More As Fundamentals Deteriorate, Blue Chip Status Remains (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 21, 2025 10:30 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) StockAAPL
Juxtaposed Ideas
13.91K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • AAPL has already retraced deeply after our two Hold ratings, with the bulls seemingly defending a floor and the subsequent recovery after the April 2025 meltdown.
  • While its iPhone sales have seemingly stagnated and Chinese related prospects moderated by Huawei's growing market share, the global iOS market share remain stable thus far.
  • This is significantly aided by the (still) rich cash flow story and the aggressive share repurchase cadence, albeit negated by the deteriorating balance sheet health.
  • With AAPL's valuations already moderated from prior heights and nearing its peers, we believe that there is an improved margin of safety ahead, aided by the bottoming technical indicators.
  • We shall further discuss our quiet optimism in detail.
A stack of blue poker chips on the table

baona

AAPL Is Finally More Attractively After The Much-Needed Correction - Maturing Growth Remains A Risk

We previously covered Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2025, discussing how it had met the dangerous combination of 'law of large numbers' and the intensifying competition in

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.91K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News