  • ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited offers strong gold exposure, outperforming the S&P 500 and peers over the past decade through capital appreciation, not yield.
  • The fund focuses on small- and mid-cap gold miners, which historically outperform larger peers during gold bull markets, enhancing upside potential.
  • Gold is likely to continue to perform well as Middle East hostilities stoke uncertainty, and U.S. deficits threaten the U.S. dollar's dominant role in the financial system.
  • Despite a very low yield (0.15%), ASA's long-term returns are robust due to retained capital gains and disciplined, low-turnover management.
  • With gold demand rising from central banks and investors, and ASA trading at a discount to NAV, I see continued upside for long-term growth-focused investors.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) is a Bermuda-based closed-end fund that investors can purchase as a means of getting exposure to gold prices without the need to purchase the precious metal

Power Hedge
15.66K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long physical gold, physical silver, and physical platinum.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

