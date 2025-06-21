Although we maintained a Strong Buy Recommendation, we had previously taken a cautious view, choosing to wait for clearer signals at the Capital Markets Day. The latest developments have made that stance appear less justified
Teleperformance: The 'Future Forward' Plan Attests Our Buy Rating
Summary
- AI disruption poses challenges, but I believe the company's hybrid approach and strong client retention position it well for gradual transformation.
- Despite lowering near-term growth and margin estimates, robust free cash flow and accelerated buybacks provide downside protection.
- We maintain a Buy rating on Teleperformance, as we view the recent sell-off as overdone and the valuation as highly compelling.
