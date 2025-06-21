Teleperformance: The 'Future Forward' Plan Attests Our Buy Rating

Mare Evidence Lab
5.78K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • AI disruption poses challenges, but I believe the company's hybrid approach and strong client retention position it well for gradual transformation.
  • Despite lowering near-term growth and margin estimates, robust free cash flow and accelerated buybacks provide downside protection.
  • We maintain a Buy rating on Teleperformance, as we view the recent sell-off as overdone and the valuation as highly compelling.

Teleperformance building facade with logo

joao malaquias/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Although we maintained a Strong Buy Recommendation, we had previously taken a cautious view, choosing to wait for clearer signals at the Capital Markets Day. The latest developments have made that stance appear less justified

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab
5.78K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLPFF, TLPFY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TLPFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TLPFF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLPFF
--
TLPFY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News