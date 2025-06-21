Relative to how these things can sometimes go, the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting this week was a bit of a nonevent for markets. The Fed was widely expected to keep interest rates where they have been since last September, with
Trouble Ahead, Says The Fed
Summary
- The Fed was widely expected to keep interest rates where they have been since last September, with a Fed funds rate upper bound of 4.5 percent, and that is precisely what happened.
- Inflation is projected to be higher, and so is unemployment, while real GDP growth estimates are lower.
- Inflation, as measured by the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure index, is expected to register at 3.1 percent by the end of the year, up from the prior forecast of 2.7 percent.
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.