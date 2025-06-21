Exelon: Strong Buy Amid Data Center Expansion And Regulatory Tailwinds

Summary

  • Exelon sits at the intersection of a data center super-cycle and electrification, driving a multi-year re-rating opportunity not fully priced in.
  • A $38bn capex plan, proactive funding, and visible regulatory support underpin a 7.4% rate-base CAGR and strong EBITDA growth through 2028.
  • Balance sheet risk is de-risked, with 60% of equity needs secured and disciplined execution providing a strategic advantage versus peers.
  • Risks include regulatory setbacks and macro headwinds, but the risk/reward is compelling; We rate EXC a Strong Buy with a $68 price target.

Nuclear power plant

Data Center Supercycle

We initiate Strong Buy $68 PT - Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is a premier North American utility holding company with a diversified portfolio of Generation, Transmission and Distribution assets operating throughout a handful

Moretus Research delivers state-of-the-art, buy-side quality equity research for serious investors seeking clarity, conviction, and alpha. Focused on U.S. public markets, Moretus applies a structured, repeatable framework to identify companies with durable business models, mispriced cash flow potential, and intelligent capital allocation. Built on institutional standards, Moretus Research combines rigorous fundamental analysis with a high-signal, judgment-driven process—eschewing noise, narrative, and overly complex forecasting. Valuation is based on pragmatic, sector-relevant multiples tailored to each company’s business model and capital structure, with an emphasis on comparability, simplicity, and relevance. Research coverage tends to favor underappreciated companies undergoing structural change or temporary dislocation—situations where dispassionate analysis and variant perception can lead to asymmetric returns. All work reflects a deep respect for capital, discipline, and long-term compounding. Moretus Research aims to raise the standard for independent investment research—providing professional-grade insights, actionable valuation, and a strong filter for what truly matters in modern equity analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

