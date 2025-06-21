BoE Freezes Rates At 4.25% While CPI Re-Accelerates

  • The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee kept its main bank rate steady at 4.25 percent on Thursday, resisting a growing chorus for relief even as inflation flared again and growth sputtered.
  • Minutes published Thursday reveal a 6–3 split - the most dissent since 2020 - with Swati Dhingra, Dave Ramsden, and newcomer Alan Taylor pushing for a 25-basis-point cut.
  • The hawkish camp argued that cooling too soon risks entrenching price pressures that have proven sticky.
  • Services inflation, a gauge closely watched by the MPC, remained an uncomfortable 4.7 percent.

The Bank of England in London

kelvinjay

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept its main Bank Rate steady at 4.25 percent yesterday, resisting a growing chorus for relief even as inflation flared again and growth sputtered. Minutes published Thursday reveal a 6–3 split - the most dissent since

