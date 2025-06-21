The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept its main Bank Rate steady at 4.25 percent yesterday, resisting a growing chorus for relief even as inflation flared again and growth sputtered. Minutes published Thursday reveal a 6–3 split - the most dissent since
BoE Freezes Rates At 4.25% While CPI Re-Accelerates
Summary
- The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee kept its main bank rate steady at 4.25 percent on Thursday, resisting a growing chorus for relief even as inflation flared again and growth sputtered.
- Minutes published Thursday reveal a 6–3 split - the most dissent since 2020 - with Swati Dhingra, Dave Ramsden, and newcomer Alan Taylor pushing for a 25-basis-point cut.
- The hawkish camp argued that cooling too soon risks entrenching price pressures that have proven sticky.
- Services inflation, a gauge closely watched by the MPC, remained an uncomfortable 4.7 percent.
