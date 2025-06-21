Willdan Group: No Margin Of Safety For A Turnaround In Progress

Jun. 21, 2025 5:10 AM ETWilldan Group, Inc. (WLDN) StockWLDN
Hong Chew Eu
1.19K Followers
(20min)

Summary

  • Willdan's strategic shift to integrated energy services is driving organic growth, improved margins, and free cash flow, but the turnaround is still early.
  • Despite strong market tailwinds, Willdan's historical underperformance in profitability, returns, and capital efficiency tempers my outlook and peer-relative confidence.
  • Financially, Willdan is moderately sound with positive cash flow and reduced leverage, but high reinvestment rates and capital allocation remain concerns.
  • Even with optimistic assumptions, my valuation shows no margin of safety at current prices. I remain cautious on Willdan's sustained turnaround potential.

Energy lecture screen

Laurence Dutton

Investment Thesis

Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) is a turnaround story. Its strategic shift to a national, integrated service model has begun to pay off, with post-2022 revenue driven by organic growth and improved margins.

The company benefits

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu
1.19K Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WLDN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WLDN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WLDN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News