You don’t hear much about Ramaco (METC), and maybe that’s a feature, not a bug. Quiet operator. Mostly met coal. Keeps its head down in Appalachia. Doesn’t chase headlines. Just mines, cuts checks, and minds the balance sheet. But recently, they’ve gone off-script, now trying to
Ramaco Resources: Lean Miner, Heavy Lifting, But Still Waiting On A Break
Summary
- Ramaco runs a disciplined, low-cost coal operation with a clean balance sheet, but weak coal prices led to Q1 losses despite record production.
- The rare earths project (Brook) in Wyoming is a high-risk, high-reward moonshot; the market hasn’t priced in any upside, and it remains unproven.
- Valuation is fair for a cyclical coal business, with modest free cash flow and a complicated dividend; not cheap enough for value, nor clear enough for growth.
- With coal markets soft and Brook still speculative, I rate Ramaco a HOLD—solid operations, but no near-term catalyst; keep it on the radar.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.