What Moved Markets This Week

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Wall Street on Friday ended largely flat for the holiday-shortened week, as market participants digested an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran and the Federal Reserve's fourth monetary policy decision of the year.
The fighting between Israel and Iran intensified this week, with both countries targeting each other with waves of missile strikes. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said he will decide within two weeks whether the U.S. should launch an attack on Iran.
Interest rates took the spotlight on Wednesday. The Fed's monetary policy committee decided to keep the key policy rate on hold in a widely anticipated outcome. The committee's updated economic projections for 2025 still showed two rate cuts, but growth expectations were revised, and unemployment and inflation estimates were bumped up.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell underscored that the uncertainty stemming from tariffs was still extremely high. He said the central bank was well positioned to stick to a wait-and-see approach while keeping an eye out for the full effect of tariffs to show up in economic data.
For the week, the S&P (SP500) slipped -0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) added +0.2%, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) ended flat. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.
Seeking Alpha's Calls Of The Week
Bullish On URNM And URNJ - New Catalysts Will Enrich These ETFs.
Marvell Technology (MRVL): We Were Wrong About The Short Term.
Prologis (PLD): Time To Upgrade After 5 Years Of Underperformance.
Barrick Mining (B) Is A Speculative Buy As It's Too Cheap To Ignore.
Lowe's (LOW) Shares Fairly Valued - Mixed Environment Priced In.
Charlotte AI: CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Secret, Game-Changing Weapon.
Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL): Neutral On One Of My Top BDCs.
Downgrading Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) Amid Macro, Tariff Uncertainties.
Smith & Wesson's (SWBI) Dividends, Share Buybacks Could Be At Risk.
Caterpillar (CAT): Things Are Turning From Bad To Worse, Time To Sell.
Weekly Movement
U.S. Indices
Dow flat at 42,207. S&P 500 -0.2% to 5,968. Nasdaq +0.2% to 19,447. Russell 2000 +0.4% to 2,109. CBOE Volatility Index -1.% to 20.62.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples -0.3%. Utilities -0.8%. Financials +0.8%. Telecom -1.7%. Healthcare -2.7%. Industrials -0.2%. Information Technology +0.9%. Materials -1.2%. Energy +1.1%. Consumer Discretionary -0.7%. Real Estate -1.3%.
World Indices
London -0.9% to 8,775. France -1.2% to 7,590. Germany -0.7% to 23,351. Japan +1.5% to 38,403. China -0.5% to 3,360. Hong Kong -1.5% to 23,530. India +1.6% to 82,408.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI +3.6% to $73.84/bbl. Gold -1.9% to $3,385.7/oz. Natural Gas +7.4% to 3.847. Ten-Year Bond Yield -0.2 bps to 4.376.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD -0.26%. USD/JPY +1.39%. GBP/USD -0.86%. Bitcoin -1.8%. Litecoin -1.7%. Ethereum -4.%. XRP -0.3%.
Top S&P 500 Gainers
Coinbase Global (COIN) +28%. Jabil (JBL) +15%. Bunge Global (BG) +11%. The Kroger (KR) +11%. EQT (EQT) +9%.
Top S&P 500 Losers
Enphase Energy (ENPH) -20%. First Solar (FSLR) -14%. Accenture (ACN) -10%. Arista Networks (ANET) -10%. The AES (AES) -10%.
Where will the markets be headed next week? Current trends and ideas? Add your thoughts to the comments section.