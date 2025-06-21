What Moved Markets This Week

Wall Street on Friday ended largely flat for the holiday-shortened week, as market participants digested an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran and the Federal Reserve's fourth monetary policy decision of the year.



The fighting between Israel and Iran intensified this week, with both countries targeting each other with waves of missile strikes. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said he will decide within two weeks whether the U.S. should launch an attack on Iran.



Interest rates took the spotlight on Wednesday. The Fed's monetary policy committee decided to keep the key policy rate on hold in a widely anticipated outcome. The committee's updated economic projections for 2025 still showed two rate cuts, but growth expectations were revised, and unemployment and inflation estimates were bumped up.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell underscored that the uncertainty stemming from tariffs was still extremely high. He said the central bank was well positioned to stick to a wait-and-see approach while keeping an eye out for the full effect of tariffs to show up in economic data.



For the week, the S&P (SP500) slipped -0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) added +0.2%, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) ended flat. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.



