Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is a coal producing company based in the United States. The company previously operated acreage in Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. Peabody's production was primarily concentrated in thermal coal, which was exported to various countries. However, starting this year, they began mining acreage
Peabody Energy Corporation: A Business-Changing Acquisition
Summary
- Peabody's acquisition of Australian metallurgical coal assets transforms its business model, offering higher-margin revenue streams and diversification beyond thermal coal.
- Despite recent earnings declines due to lower coal prices, Peabody's EV/EBITDA and P/CF ratios suggest the stock is attractively undervalued with strong cash generation.
- My DCF and peer multiples analysis both indicate significant upside potential, while the company’s robust balance sheet provides resilience against short-term risks.
- Short-term risks exist, but Peabody’s shift to metallurgical coal, strong cash position, and valuation provide a compelling margin of safety and a buy opportunity.
