Novo Nordisk: Ignored GLP-1 Leader Is Now A Deep Value Play

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.9K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • NVO's bottom has finally materialized after the painful halving from June 2024 peaks, as the GLP-1 compounding/supply headwinds moderate.
  • This is significantly aided by the expanded partnership with numerous legacy healthcare/telehealth players, with H2 '25 likely to bring forth sequentially improved performance.
  • Despite the management's lowered FY2025 guidance, NVO's expanded capacity supports the promising consensus forward estimates, with the stock likely to outperform from current oversold levels.
  • This is significantly aided by the stock's inherently discounted valuations and rich cash flow story, with it triggering an opportunistic deep value play.
  • We shall further discuss our reiterated buy rating.

Shopping Trolley Growth

Jonathan Kitchen

NVO's Oversold Status Implies A Great Upside Potential, As Headwinds Moderate

We previously covered Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) (NONOF) stock in February 2025, discussing how its drastic selloff might be attributed to the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.9K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVO
--
NONOF
--
NVON:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News