KSA: Saudi Arabia Stocks Sagging In 2025

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • I rate KSA as a hold due to poor momentum, weak technicals, and only modest earnings growth despite a reasonable P/E ratio.
  • KSA's portfolio is heavily concentrated in financials and materials, with high volatility and a less attractive PEG ratio of 2.4x.
  • The ETF faces bearish technical patterns, with crucial support at $36; a breakdown could trigger further downside toward $26.
  • While the dividend yield is attractive, seasonality is weak through Q3 and rallies may be limited by overhead supply and poor risk grades.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Landscape at night - Riyadh Tower Kingdom Center - Kingdom Tower - Riyadh skyline - Riyadh at night

MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS/iStock via Getty Images

Throw a dart at the globe, and you’ll probably land on a country that boasts a strong stock market return. That’s not the case, however, for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

