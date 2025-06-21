Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has seen some positive price momentum in recent weeks due to a general market rebound following major U.S. tariff announcements in April, but also due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Energy prices including
Devon Energy: A Capital Return Play
Summary
- Devon Energy benefits from surging petroleum prices due to the Middle East turmoil, boosting its earnings and free cash flow outlook.
- The company’s multi-basin production strategy and aggressive capital returns, including buybacks and dividends, strengthen its investment case.
- Devon Energy returned almost 50% of its free cash flow in the first quarter to shareholders, mostly in the form of stock buybacks.
- Devon Energy remains undervalued compared to E&P rivals, despite recent price momentum, offering attractive upside for investors.
- The main risk is a sharp drop in petroleum prices, but current geopolitical tensions support the bullish thesis and capital return potential.
