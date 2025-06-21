As a long-term BTC and ETH investor, Circle's (NYSE:CRCL) IPO caught my attention recently. I've known stablecoins like USDC and USDT for many years. As much as I'm excited to see Circle's stock rally over the past few days, I was
Circle IPO: The Perfect Timing
Summary
- Circle's IPO is well-timed, benefiting from regulatory clarity and growing institutional trust in USDC's transparency versus competitors like USDT.
- CRCL's partnerships with Visa, Mastercard, BlackRock, and ICE position it to capture a share of the $212B cross-border payments market.
- Strong financials: Q1 revenue up 58.5% YoY, but high distribution costs—especially to Coinbase—pressure margins and highlight the need for better terms.
- Short-term bullish due to IPO momentum and regulation, but the long-term outlook is uncertain given interest rate sensitivity and reliance on interest income.
