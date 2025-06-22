Over the last couple of months now, one of the best performing stocks on the market has been The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA ) (NEOE: BA:CA ). For years, the company has faced challenges, particularly on its bottom line. Internal issues

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!