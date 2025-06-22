Charles Schwab: Buy Rating Amid Robust Growth And Resilience

Moretus Research
Summary

  • We rate Charles Schwab a Buy with a $111 price target, citing resilient earnings power and platform durability in a higher-rate environment.
  • Schwab's net interest income advantage, disciplined cost management, and core asset growth drive strong EPS growth and margin expansion, outpacing most peers.
  • Our valuation uses a risk-adjusted 22x forward P/E, balancing premium positioning with mean-reversion risk, and offering 22%+ upside and asymmetrical long-term optionality.
  • Key risks include faster-than-expected Fed cuts or deposit attrition, but Schwab's scale and operational discipline make it a differentiated, defensive long-term compounder.
SementsovaLesia/iStock via Getty Images

SementsovaLesia/iStock via Getty Images

Valuation Meets Resilience: SCHW in the (Higher)-Rate Glare

We initiate The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) at Buy/$111 PT. The Charles Schwab Corporation manages ~$8T+ in client assets through a full-service brokerage, banking, and wealth platform. Behind its brand, Schwab has kept structurally constructing a platform around

Moretus Research
Moretus Research delivers state-of-the-art, buy-side quality equity research for serious investors seeking clarity, conviction, and alpha. Focused on U.S. public markets, Moretus applies a structured, repeatable framework to identify companies with durable business models, mispriced cash flow potential, and intelligent capital allocation. Built on institutional standards, Moretus Research combines rigorous fundamental analysis with a high-signal, judgment-driven process—eschewing noise, narrative, and overly complex forecasting. Valuation is based on pragmatic, sector-relevant multiples tailored to each company’s business model and capital structure, with an emphasis on comparability, simplicity, and relevance. Research coverage tends to favor underappreciated companies undergoing structural change or temporary dislocation—situations where dispassionate analysis and variant perception can lead to asymmetric returns. All work reflects a deep respect for capital, discipline, and long-term compounding. Moretus Research aims to raise the standard for independent investment research—providing professional-grade insights, actionable valuation, and a strong filter for what truly matters in modern equity analysis.

