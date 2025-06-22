Uber: Time To Take Chips Off The Table (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Uber's bookings growth is decelerating as consumer price sensitivity rises, yet the stock has outperformed, driven by optimism around autonomous vehicle partnerships.
- While AV rollout and economies of scale promise long-term margin expansion, near-term risks include macro headwinds, regulatory uncertainty, and substitutes for Uber's services.
- Uber's current valuation (18.3x FY25 EV/EBITDA) appears stretched given slowing bookings and weak trends in the restaurant sector, impacting delivery growth.
- I remain bullish long-term but recommend taking profits and moving to a neutral stance, waiting for a pullback before adding to Uber positions.
