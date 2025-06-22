I only know of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) because of my favorite football team, Manchester United. They’re a shirt-sleeve sponsor for the team, and the idea is that they’ll aid the latter’s digital transformation. Given how badly United
DXC Technology: Still Standing, But With Work To Do
Summary
- DXC shows some stabilization with improved bookings and a cleaner balance sheet, but revenue and margins continue to decline, making growth still theoretical.
- The company's legacy-heavy business model lags behind competitors focused on digital-first and AI services.
- Despite a low valuation, I see no clear catalyst for a turnaround; the stock is fairly priced given ongoing risks and lack of visible growth.
- I'm staying on the sidelines until DXC demonstrates revenue stabilization, margin improvement, and better conversion of bookings into earnings.
