BUSEP: An 8.25% Preferred Stock IPO From First Busey Corporation

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • First Busey Corporation's new 8.25% Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock offers a high-yield and favorable tax treatment.
  • First Busey's solid capital structure and long dividend history provide some cushions for the preferred shares, but sector underperformance is a concern.
  • Compared to unrated regional bank peers and B-rated peers from all sectors, BUSEP has high-yield but limited capital appreciation potential, making it less attractive currently.
  • Given the risk/reward balance and sector context, I rate BUSEP as a 'hold' rather than a buy opportunity at this time.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Trade With Beta get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Busey Bank in Glenview, IL, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Co-authored by Relative Value.

Overview

This is our next article in the series dedicated to the newly listed fixed-income IPOs at the exchange. This time, we will turn our attention to First Busey Corporation (

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.62K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BUSE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BUSE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BUSE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News