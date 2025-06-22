Volkswagen: Renowned Leader Struggling To Keep Up In The New World
Summary
- In 1Q25, VWAGY's revenue grew modestly by 2.78% year-on-year to €77.55 billion. However, operating and net income margins deteriorated significantly by 238 bps and 280 bps to 3.7% and 4.01% respectively.
- Due to US tariffs, there is a strong likelihood that VWAGY's unit sales continue to decline in North America. Tariff related charges may also affect the company's profitability.
- Due to EU's stricter emissions related regulations, VWAGY may also be imposed with more fines if the company is unable to accelerate its BEV sales.
- Although share price has plunged more than 70% since its high in 2021, my valuation analysis suggests that VWAGY's share price can still decline by another 20%.
