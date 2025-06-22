Based on my analysis, even though Volkswagen's ( VWAGY ) ( VWAPY ) share price has fallen more than 70% since its high in 2021, investors should not regard this as a buying opportunity. Currently, VWAGY is operating in a challenging

I am seasoned investor with more than 20 years of investment experience, specializing in identifying companies that have the potential to consistently outperform the broader market. My investment journey begin pre-2008 and I have experienced multiple market cycles, allowing me to develop a disciplined framework that combines both fundamental analysis and macroeconomic factors. I am generally sector and asset class agnostic. I believe that value and alpha can be found across the markets. However, I tend to focus on companies that have robust, consistent, and predictable cashflows which allows for more accurate valuation and sensitivity analysis. At the same time, I tend to pay close attention to macroeconomic developments as I believe these factors can drive market cycles and affect valuation discounts or premiums. Depending on market cycles, I may delve and explore opportunities in the fixed-income market as well. Finally, I am motivated to write on Seeking Alpha to not only share my insights but also to engage in discussions with the broader community. My goal is to provide actionable ideas, and exchange important insights with one another in the community. Whether you are a novice investor or a seasoned professional, I look forward to engage with all of you.Closely affiliated with Selendis Research

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.