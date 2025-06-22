Wall Street Week Ahead

Wall Street has plenty to look forward to next week, with a busy economic and Federal Reserve calendar and some major names on the earnings docket. Investors will be keeping a close eye on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran and the impact of the U.S. striking three nuclear sites in Iran.



In terms of economic data, the spotlight will be on the May reading for the core personal consumption expenditures price index, widely seen as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The government will also publish the third estimate of U.S. Q1 GDP growth.



Eyes will be on Jerome Powell on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Fed chair scheduled to give his semiannual monetary policy report to the U.S. House and Senate, respectively.



Looking at quarterly earnings, parcel delivery giant FedEx (FDX), memory chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) and the world's largest shoe company, Nike (NKE), are scheduled to report results.



Also in focus will be the results of the Fed's annual bank stress test, or the evaluation of a lender's ability to weather crises such as a financial crash or a recession.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, June 23: FactSet Research (FDS), Commercial Metals (CMC). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, June 24: FedEx (FDX), Carnival Corp (CCL), BlackBerry (BB). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, June 25: Micron (MU), Paychex (PAYX), Daktronics (DAKT). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, June 26: Nike (NKE), Walgreens Boots (WBA), Concentrix (CNXC). See the full earnings calendar.