Wall Street Week Ahead

Jun. 22, 2025 7:22 AM ET, , , , , , , , , ,
Wall Street Breakfast
5.74M Followers
(2min)

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.

VladZymovin/iStock via Getty Images

Wall Street has plenty to look forward to next week, with a busy economic and Federal Reserve calendar and some major names on the earnings docket. Investors will be keeping a close eye on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran and the impact of the U.S. striking three nuclear sites in Iran.

In terms of economic data, the spotlight will be on the May reading for the core personal consumption expenditures price index, widely seen as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The government will also publish the third estimate of U.S. Q1 GDP growth.

Eyes will be on Jerome Powell on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Fed chair scheduled to give his semiannual monetary policy report to the U.S. House and Senate, respectively.

Looking at quarterly earnings, parcel delivery giant FedEx (FDX), memory chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) and the world's largest shoe company, Nike (NKE), are scheduled to report results.

Also in focus will be the results of the Fed's annual bank stress test, or the evaluation of a lender's ability to weather crises such as a financial crash or a recession.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, June 23: FactSet Research (FDS), Commercial Metals (CMC). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, June 24: FedEx (FDX), Carnival Corp (CCL), BlackBerry (BB). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, June 25: Micron (MU), Paychex (PAYX), Daktronics (DAKT). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, June 26: Nike (NKE), Walgreens Boots (WBA), Concentrix (CNXC). See the full earnings calendar.

In case you missed it

Morgan Stanley's Humanoid 100 stock list

Top 10 overbought and oversold stocks on Wall Street

Where is the tariff inflation, anyway?

The pizza indicator

AI startups raise $73 billion in Q1

Who's ahead in the robotaxi wars?

Solar stocks crushed by budget bill

New York City sets minimum pay for rideshare drivers

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast
5.74M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It is designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast's readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment banking and fund management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day.Check out our Podcast RSS feed

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDX--
FedEx Corporation
MU--
Micron Technology, Inc.
NKE--
NIKE, Inc.
FDS--
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
CMC--
Commercial Metals Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News