Nvidia: Why A Sharp Breakout Might Be Imminent
Summary
- Nvidia's recent earnings show robust growth, with Q1 FY2026 revenue up 69% year-over-year and strong margins despite China's export headwinds.
- Valuation concerns are overblown. Nvidia's forward P/E is mid-range among mega-cap tech peers, leaving room for further upside.
- Price analysis suggests a breakout above all-time highs could trigger a short squeeze and FOMO-driven rally, despite recent bearish volatility.
- I remain bullish, view pullbacks as buying opportunities, and have added to my position, targeting a move toward $200 per share.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, GOOG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.