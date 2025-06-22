Shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) have been a significant underperformer over the past year, losing a quarter of their value as the company has struggled with excess debt and mixed execution. However, shares have popped sharply since deliver
Advance Auto Parts: Rally Is Not Supported By Fundamentals
Summary
- Advance Auto Parts' recent rally is driven by short covering after less-bad Q1 results, but fundamentals remain weak and I remain bearish.
- The company is closing underperforming stores and reopening in stronger markets, but it's unclear if this strategy will succeed or cannibalize sales.
- Tariff pressures and rising costs will challenge margins, while working capital needs and high debt limit free cash flow and capital returns.
- Despite recent optimism, AAP is losing market share, has subpar customer service, and trades at an expensive valuation—I'd sell into strength and avoid the stock.
