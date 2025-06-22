AGD: Hard To Recommend This Fund At Its Current Price

Summary

  • The abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund offers a high 12.45% yield, but its long-term real returns have lagged both peers and global equity indices.
  • Despite strong income, AGD's portfolio is heavy in low-yield, high-valuation stocks, undermining its income-focused mandate and inflation protection.
  • The fund now has a large position in MUFG, which could be well-positioned to profit from a shift to a multipolar banking world.
  • Shares currently trade at a smaller discount than historical averages, making the fund relatively expensive compared to peers with better long-term returns.
  • Given its weak real return history and premium valuation, I recommend waiting for a better entry point before considering AGD for income-focused portfolios.
The abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) is a closed-end fund that provides investors with a way of obtaining a very high level of income from the assets that they already possess. The acquisition of income is not an

This article was written by

Power Hedge
15.66K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, LGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

